FirstBank gets global recognition for exceptional service delivery

Nigeria’s most valuable bank brand, First Bank of Nigeria limited, has won the “Best Banking Brand, Nigeria 2016” and “Best Banking Performer, Nigeria 2016” in the Global Brands Awards.

The awards are instituted to identify and recognise the significance of exceptional service delivery and reward performance with the ultimate global recognition.

According to Global Brands Magazine, the awards reflect the countless hours of time and efforts spent by FirstBank employees in achieving the vision of the company and making its customers happy.

The Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, stated that, “the awards are a testament to FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to put customers first and at the heart of our business in line with our ‘You First’ mantra. We will always deliver the ultimate ‘gold standard’ of value and excellence”.

“Our financial services knowledge and practices lead the market in ensuring that we understand our customers and surpass their expectations as we strive for a better way of delivering first-class service and experience”, she said.

Global Brands award winners were chosen among large nominees evaluated by an external research team based on data collected from different sources including third party data providers and annual reports.