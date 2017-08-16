FirstBank promotes over 3000 staff …appoints Tosin Adewuyi as Group Executive FBN Ltd, ED, FBNBank UK

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has promoted over 3000 of its workforce in its recent promotion exercise targeted at rewarding staff for strong performance in driving the bank’s business.

The Bank in recognition of the hard work and contributions of staff rolled out unprecedented promotions across board, moving up over 3000 staff members in spite of the difficult economic down turn and challenging operating environment.

In the bid to constantly improve employee welfare, career development and progress, FirstBank continuously develops its staff and invests in its talent pool.

This year’s promotions was targeted more towards lower and middle management cadres within the Bank in recognition of their pivotal role in customer service delivery and the Bank’s transformational programme.

The performance review is an annual exercise in the Bank tailored to recognize and reward members of staff who have excelled as well as disengage members of staff who performed poorly in the last financial year.

According to Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited “With the 2017 promotions, the Bank has delivered on its commitment to always reward staff performance and build a motivated workforce. Our priority as an institution is to empower and build the capacity of our people as they are our best assets. Our people are also our surest path to achieving our strategic goals and accelerating business performance across all key business indices”.

The Management of First Bank of Nigeria Limited remains committed to building an institution that will always put its stakeholders – employees, customers, investors, communities, institutions and businesses – at the heart of the business. Recently the Bank unveiled new employment models – FirstBank Management Associate Programme (FMAP) as well as the Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) – as part of efforts to build the next set of leadership.

With the new model, staff can now benefit from accelerated career progression, whilst also building leadership capabilities at an early stage of their career.

Meanwhile, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s most valuable banking brand and foremost financial institution, has announced the appointment of Mr. Tosin Adewuyi as a Group Executive of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and an Executive Director of its flagship subsidiary FBNBank UK Limited.

The appointment is, however, subject to approval from the appropriate regulatory bodies in Nigeria and United Kingdom.

Tosin holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics & Accounting from University of Manchester, UK and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

He brings to the Group, over 20 years’ extensive experience covering both the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa with cross-functional exposure to Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury and Investor Services, Trade Finance and Audit.

Until his appointment, Tosin served as a Managing Director/Senior Country Officer, Nigeria, for J.P. Morgan where he was responsible for executing growth strategies across all business lines – Investment Banking, Treasury and Cash Management, Trade Finance, Debt and Equity Capital Markets, Leveraged Finance and Advisory.

In his role as J.P. Morgan’s Head of Nigeria, he was responsible for leading interaction with all Nigerian clients, high government officials, regulators and senior J.P. Morgan executives. In addition to his Nigeria responsibilities, over the last two years, Tosin also led J.P. Morgan’s Sub Saharan Africa Cash Management (“Clearing”) and Liquidity Business, actively managing clients in South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Kenya, Ghana, Namibia, Botswana, Uganda and Tanzania.

Prior to this, he served as an Executive Director/Head of Trade Finance, J.P. Morgan (London) between 2007 and 2010, where he had oversight responsibility for Trade and Structured Trade Finance for Sub-Saharan Africa. In this position, Tosin played a key role in setting up J.P Morgan’s Trade Africa business, he also set up the in-country Financial Institutions Trade Department in Nigeria to drive the growth of the trade portfolio for all Nigerian correspondent banking and corporate relationships.

Tosin was a steering group member of J.P. Morgan’s Black Leadership Forum and a member of the Diversity Committee. In 2012, Tosin was voted one of the most 100 influential black people in the UK in the finance category published by the Power List.

Prior to joining J.P Morgan, Tosin worked with Standard Bank London Limited between 2001 and 2006 in various positions. First, he served as an Internal Auditor and later moved to Trade and Corporate Finance Department responsible for trade and structured financing, relationship management, business development, deal origination, credit analysis, security documentation and portfolio management.

Ahead of his banking career, he trained with KPMG in the UK as an Accountant/Auditor and rose through the ranks to the position of Assistant Manager in charge of the Public Sector Audit and Assurance services.

Mr. Adewuyi’s appointment is consistent with FirstBank’s strong corporate governance credentials and best practice, ensuring that there is balance of knowledge, judgment and experience at the highest decision making levels of the Bank and its subsidiaries.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Subsidiaries, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Tosin brings to bear on the Executive Management and Board of FBNBank UK over 20 years’ extensive experience covering both the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa with cross-functional exposure to Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury and Investor Services, Trade Finance and Audit. “Though Tosin will based in the United Kingdom as an Executive Director, he will be an integral part of the Leadership Team of the Group and I am confident that his appointment will further strengthen the Bank’s business in the United Kingdom and beyond”, he stated.