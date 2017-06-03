Former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, loses mum

The mother of the former Minister of Defence Musiliu Obanikoro is dead.

Alhaja Wosilat Obanikoro died at 5am today at the age of 97.

Reacting to his mother’s death, Obanikoro, who is also a former Senator, wrote this on his facebook timeline: “Her death is saddening but I and my siblings are consoled that it was peaceful, in her own bed and also in the Holy Month of Ramadan. She will be buried this afternoon at Ikoyi Cemetery by 2pm after prayers at her residence in Barnabas Gemade Estate, Lagos Island.”

Late Alhaja Wosilat is survived by children, grandchildren and great children.