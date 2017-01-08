Former Niger state governor Kure dies in Germany

Niger State was thrown into confusion on Sunday following the announcement of the death of former governor, Engineer Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure .

￼Kure was said to have died in Germany, Sunday afternoon where he was flown to 3 weeks ago for medical attention.

Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi confirmed his death.

Abdullahi said arrangement was already being made by the family to bring the remains of the former governor to the country for burial.

Abdulkhadir Kure was born on February 26, 1956.

He was the Director of Engineering Services in the Federal Capital Territory before joining politics .

Late Kure was a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and became its governor in Niger State for two terms, 1999-2011.

After leaving office former governor Kure became a member of the Board of Trustees of the party.

Late Abdulkhadir Kure was a member of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the PDP.

A devastated state chairman of the PDP Alhaji Tanko Beji described the incident “as sad” adding that “we cannot query God,”

Tanko Beji said the late Governor had contributed immensely to the socio -political development of Niger state and Nigeria as a whole

“He has left an indelible mark on the sand of times ,may his soul rest in peace.