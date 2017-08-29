Friday, Monday declared public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday as public holidays to enable Moslem faithful and Nigerians celebrate the Id-el-Kabir.

A release signed by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (DOOPS) Ministry of Interior, Dr Rufa’i Kawu Attahiru, noted that the Minister, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (red), who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, enjoined Nigerians to seize the opportunity to pray for the unity and peace of the country.

The statement equally noted that the minister condemned, in strong terms, the prevalence of hate speeches in the country and warned that the government would, henceforth, deal with the perpetrators according to the law.

“The minister, on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians and urged them to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country’s democracy.

“Gen. Dambazau further urged Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, in its avowed determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country, where the rights of every citizen are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The minister assured citizens of their safety in all parts of the country, emphasising that security agencies have been directed to maintain the peace and protect lives and property.

“The government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualising the full potential of Nigeria. He wishes all Nigerians a most rewarding and Happy Id-el-Kabir celebration,” FG assured in the statement.