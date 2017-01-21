LATEST NEWS
Gambia: Jammeh finally steps down

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines, Latest News January 21, 2017 0


Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh

President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that defeated President Yayah Jammeh has stepped down.

Barrow, on his twitter handle on Friday, @adama_barrow said: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down.

“He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.”

Barrow on Thursday took the oath of office as Gambia’s new president.

He was sworn-in about 5p.m. Senegalese time at the Gambian High Commission in Dakar, Senegal.

Barrow succeeded Yahya Jammeh, who lost in the Dec. 1 presidential election and refused to vacate office when his term expired midnight on Thursday.

Gambia’s army chief General Ousman Badjie had earlier recognised Barrow as the new commander-and-chief and the military under his command would not fight a regional force poised to depose Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down.

Badjie had initially pledged loyalty to Barrow after the stunning announcement of his victory in the 1 December election.

He made a volte face again after Jammeh challenged Barrow’s election.

The army chief was seen yesterday in the streets of Banjul jubilating with the people after the swearing-in of Barrow in Dakar Senegal.

His pledge of loyalty to Barrow came following Jammeh’s decision to leave the country, although he missed the 4 p.m. deadline given by ECOWAS.

Some reports said he was writing a last note before he departs to Guinea Conakry on exile.

 

