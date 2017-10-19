GEJ, IBB in closed-door meeting in Minna

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida Wednesday held discussions regarding the forthcoming People’s Democratic Party (PDP) convention in Minna, Niger state.

The meeting which was held behind closed door meeting at the Uphill Residence of Babangida went on for hours.

Former president Jonathan who was accompanied by Senator Nimi Barigha Amange arrived the Niger state capital at about 10.00am in a black GMC bullet proof SUV jeep with registration number ABJ 961ER with eight other vehicles on his convoy.

However, none of the people who accompanied him were allowed into the meeting, as they were all relegated and entertained in a room within the Uphill mansion, The Nation reports.

The meeting between the two former leaders which began a few minutes after 10.00am did not end until about 12.14pm.

After the meeting, former president Jonathan declined to speak to journalists saying that there was nothing to talk about as the visit was a private visit, “gentlemen please I am on a private visit, thank you.” I have not seen General Babangida since he returned from medical vacation and felt it was the right time to do so”.

He further said that they were retired politicians and nobody should be bothered about what they do, “we are retired politicians”, he said before he drove off in his convoy.

The Uphill Residence of former President Babangida have been a beehive of activities in the past few weeks as party bigwigs and Chairmanship Aspirants have been consulting the elder statesman regarding the forthcoming National convention of the PDP slated for December.

Former Ogun state Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of African Independent Television (AIT), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, former minister for education during the Babangida regime, Professor Tunde Adeniran were among the visitors.