GEJ, IBB in closed-door meeting in Minna

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on Wednesday, arrived Minna, Niger State Capital, where he held a closed-door meeting with former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his uphill residence.

Jonathan according to a source arrived the Niger state capital at about 10.00am in a GMC bulletproof SUV with registration number ABJ 961ER.

He was said to have been accompanied by former Senator Nimi Barigha Amange, who had represented Bayelsa East in the National Assembly.

It was said that there were eight other vehicles in the convoy that accompanied the former President to Minna by road.

According to a source close to the IBB residence Former President immediately after arriving the IBB residence entered into a closed-door meeting with the former military president.

“Only former Jonathan and Babangida were in the meeting,” the source said adding that “even former senator Amange waited in another part of the residence”.

The meeting between the duo which started a few minutes after 10.00am did not end until about 12.14pm it was gathered.

On his way out former president Jonathan declined to speak to journalists describing his visit as “private”.

When pressed for comments the former President said he had not seen General Babangida since he returned from medical vacation and felt it was the right time to do so.

He commended the press for ” doing a nice job, you people are doing well” he said.

Asked to comment on the prevailing political situation in the country Jonathan replied: ” we are retired politicians” and drove off in the same car he had come.