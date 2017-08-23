Gombe govt swears-in 26 judges

The Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Hakila Heman, on Tuesday advised judges in the state to update themselves with the ever-changing nature of legal procedural rules.

Heman gave the advice after swearing-in 26 new judges for the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 19 of the judicial officers are area court judges while remaining seven are high court judges.

“Judges should be conversant with the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria, Evidence Act, Area Court Law, Civil Procedure rules, Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

“You must also update your knowledge on the ever-changing procedural rules of the courts so as to be effective in the discharge of your duties.

“Those that are to administer Islamic Law must take extra step to be knowledgeable in the Holy Quran, Hadith and other Islamic books to enable them to apply the relevant law books,’’ Heman said.

The CJ added, “You are expected to record your proceedings yourselves, you should also have full control of your courts. It is your responsibility to guide and direct your members of staff, particularly the registrar, in the day-to-day running of the courts,” he said.

Heman also advised them to administer justice to all manner of people without fear or favour, adding that they must shun corruption in and outside of the court.