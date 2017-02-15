Good governance: Gov. Ugwuanyi gets Man of the Year Award

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday received the Man of the Year 2016 Award from the Enugu LG News magazine in recognition of his outstanding performance in office.

Presenting the award, the Deputy Chairman of the editorial board of the magazine, Rev. Fr. Dr. Emeka Ngwoke, noted that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s choice was based on his humble disposition, sound vision and ability to tackle issues of governance that impact positively on the lives of the people.

Fr. Ngwoke said that the governor since his inauguration, despite the current economic challenges in the country, has “continued to fulfill his charge with spectacular diligence, unfailing zeal, uncommon grace and effortless ease”, adding that such a leader deserved the recognition of magazine.

The cleric expressed delight that the award to the governor was the first public function organized by “the young magazine” to appreciate excellence, promote good governance and help in bridging the gap between the government and the governed in Enugu State.

“Within so short a time, he (Ugwuanyi) managed to contain the fires of parochialism in the state – always speaking of Ndi Enugu (citizens of Enugu State) – encompassing all segments of the state in the warm embrace of government patronage and appointments; thereby demonstrating, on a daily basis, both the possibility and imperative of government being fair and balanced in the development of infrastructure across the state”, Fr. Ngwoke said.

In his response, Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated the honour done him and dedicated the award to God and the people of the state, whom he described as “true heroes of democracy”.

While congratulating the members of the editorial board on “the huge strides that the magazine has been able to make within the very short period of its existence”, the governor said that the award will inspire him to do more for the progress of the state, stressing that he will continue “to forge ahead despite daunting challenges”.

“Having from the onset, declared our firm belief in the miracle of five loaves and two fish, we have always sought and will continue to seek the face of God and allow ourselves to be guided by His divine wisdom in all that we do. For we know that with Him on our side, we shall continue to overcome in Jesus Name”, the governor added