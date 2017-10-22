Gov. Al-Makura will sell Nasarawa Govt House one day – Maku

A former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, on Saturday, warned that if Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, was not stopped from the sale of assets belonging to the state, he would one day sell off the Government House.

He called on Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, to conduct a referendum on the planned sale of some assets belonging to the state which are in Lagos, Kaduna and Plateau states.

Maku, who made the call while addressing journalists in Adevi, said it was only a referendum that would justify the state government’s position on the sale of the assets.

He said, “I challenge him (Al-Makura) to conduct a referendum and find out whether the people of Nasarawa State want the assets to be sold.”

The former minister argued that the states needed assets to function well.

Maku added, “How can a state be without assets? If we do not stop Governor Al-Makura from selling the assets, one day, he will sell the Government House and the next governor will have to pay rent to occupy it.” – Punch.