Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with the Chairman of Udenu Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ugwu (right) and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during his (governor’s) arrival for the PDP Executive Committee meeting in Udenu L. G. A, yesterday.

Related Articles
Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside (centre), greeting the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo during the first annual lecture of the online newspaper at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja…on Thursday.
February 17, 2017
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left), with the High Commissioner of Australia to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Lehmann, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday
February 17, 2017