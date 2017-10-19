Related Articles
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the member representing Awgu /Aninri /Oji River federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tobi Okechukwu (middle), and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bambo Nigeria Limited, Engr. Jonathan Ivoke, during the flag-off of the N358 million urbanization project at Mgbowo junction (Aki N’ Ukwa), Awgu Local Government Area, yesterday.
October 18, 2017
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle); his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; Senator Chkukwuka Utazi (standing right); Rt. Hon. Pat Asadu (2nd left); State Chairman of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani, others, offering prayers for the PDP Chairmanship Candidate in Nsukka Local Government Area, Hon. Patrick Omeje and his deputy, Hon. Cosmas Agbo, during the party’s campaign in Nsukka, yesterday.
October 17, 2017
From left: Kelvin Okunbor, Senior Aviation Corresspondent, The Nation Newspaper; Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager West Africa, Emirates; Mr Chuks Iwelumo, Chairman, League of Aviation and Airports Correspondents and Aderonke Adebule, Executive Director, JSP Communications at the media chat with the new Emirates Regional Manager and promotion of Guangzhou, China destination held in Lagos.
October 16, 2017