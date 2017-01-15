Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State during the laying of wreaths in honour of fallen heroes to mark the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Cerebration at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, during the reception of the Deputy Senate President by the people of Okpanku in Aninri LGA of Enugu State
December 29, 2016
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (3rd left) cutting cake with the celebrants at the 80th birthday/golden jubilee marriage anniversary of Igwe Boniface Nnnamani Odoh the Okwuru Okara Ibe I of Akpani Neke in Isi Uzo LGA of Enugu State recently.
December 29, 2016
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (right), the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani (2nd left) and the State Co-ordinator of United Enugu Women for Gburugburu during the inauguration of the socio-political organization in Enugu, yesterday
November 26, 2016