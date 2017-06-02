Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in a handshake with Stephen Paddy, Chairman Simang Group, South Africa as Dr. Odilim Enwegbara, Executive Vice Chairman Pan. Africa Development Corporate Company Limited when South African Investors working on the revival of coal industry in Enugu paid the governor a courtesy visit at the government house, Enugu.

