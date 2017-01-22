LATEST NEWS
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme during the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, yesterday

Posted by: The Citizen in Photo News January 22, 2017 0


