Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme during the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, yesterday
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), conferring with the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, during the workers’ Opening of Year Prayer Rally at the state Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday
January 17, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, when Honourable members led by their Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (3rd right) paid him (governor) a New Year visit, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday
January 17, 2017