Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji (2nd right) and members of his team, during the inspection of the reconstructed failed box culvert at Chime Avenue, Enugu by New Haven junction after he reopened the road to traffic, in keeping with his three-week deadline for the restoration of the culvert, yesterday.

October 30, 2017 0

