Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji (2nd right) and members of his team, during the inspection of the reconstructed failed box culvert at Chime Avenue, Enugu by New Haven junction after he reopened the road to traffic, in keeping with his three-week deadline for the restoration of the culvert, yesterday.

Grand Homecoming: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd left) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (3rd right); Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (left); Senator Chukwuka Utazi (right); former Senator Fidelis Okoro (2nd left) and the state Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Innocent Ezeoha, during the grand finale of the party’s campaign for the November 4 LG Elections, held at Udenu L.G.A, at the weekend.
October 22, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State being welcomed by former Governor of old Anambra State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Jim Nwobodo at the palace of Igwe Anthony Okorie, in Amechi Akwunanaw, Enugu South L.G.A, when the governor led members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team for the 2017 Local Government Elections to pay a visit to the royal fathers, yesterday.
October 19, 2017
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the member representing Awgu /Aninri /Oji River federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tobi Okechukwu (middle), and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bambo Nigeria Limited, Engr. Jonathan Ivoke, during the flag-off of the N358 million urbanization project at Mgbowo junction (Aki N’ Ukwa), Awgu Local Government Area, yesterday.
October 18, 2017