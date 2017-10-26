Gov. Okowa launches Delta State Lottery

In line with its wealth creation programme, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday launched the Delta State Lottery, expressing hope that it will empower a lot of Deltans and those who will participate in the game.

The Governor stated that the establishment of the Delta State Lottery passed through due process including approval by the Delta State House of Assembly.￼￼

According to him, “it is our strong hope that Delta State lottery will be a game changer in the lives of our people, we hope it will redistribute income to our people because, the high point of this lottery game is the job creation aspect, more Deltans should be employed through this process.”

“We are hopeful that most of the agents will help their families through the lottery,” he said, adding, “we are sure that there will be a lot of winning, not less than 50 per cent of stake will be spent on winning while the state share from the other 50 per cent would be plugged into charity, especially to assist vulnerable people.”

The event which sas the Governor pressing the button for the first draw in the lottery, was graced by top government functionaries

Chairman of Digital Game System, Managers of Delta State Lottery, Engr. Mark Shenton stated that lottery will provide job and positively impact on the lives of Deltans.

He disclosed that all over the world, proceeds from lottery has been used to fund projects executed by governments.

High point of the event was the first draw in the lottery which saw Princess Nzemeke winning in the game where 4, 34, 46, 15, 26, 37 emerged as the winning numbers.