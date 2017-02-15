Gov. Ugwuanyi assures NBC of sustained collaboration

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) of its determination to partner the commission towards the socio-economic and political development of the state.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, gave this assurance during the NBC’s courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu.

He noted with satisfaction the invaluable service of the National Broadcasting Commission to support and cooperate with thestate government in its effort to transform and make the state a model.

He noted that the Commission’s role in promoting peace, unity, and developing the country cannot be overemphasized, but added that it should also employ scientific research methods to gather data, analyze trend in the very dynamic broadcast communication industry and advise government accordingly. “As a government we want to assure you of our cooperation and assistance towards effective discharge of your duties, especially in Enugu State,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the director-general of the NBC, Mallam Ish’aq Modibbo Kawu, thanked the government for identifying with their programme over the years and pledges their readiness to compliment government efforts in the development of the state.

According to him, “Enugu is one of the important cities in Nigeria.This city played an important role against anti-colonialism and has

been a city with sign of friendship to all the citizens of the country. We have therefore decided to effect the next phase of the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting.”

Mallam Kawu also commended the governor’s enthusiasm to transform the state and improve the people’s welfare despite challenges imposed the economic recession, adding that the results have been evident.