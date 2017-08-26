Gov. Ugwuanyi empowers over 600 traders

Chief Ossy Okoye, the former Chairman, Ogbete Market Traders Association (OMTA), on Friday commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for empowering no fewer than 600 traders in the state since 2016 with N30 million.

Okoye in Enugu on Friday that the governor had given empowerment grants to over 600 genuine traders, who had identifiable shops between 2016 and date.

“The transparency in the disbursement of the grants has never been in

doubt.

“The governor designed an open-raffle draw, which is conducted in each market square or park in the state, to randomly select the beneficiaries.

“So far, his administration has given N50,000 each to 600 traders,’’ he said.

According to Okoye, the grant has uplifted the traders’ economic base and the viability of businesses in the state.

The market leader advised the traders and other members of the public in the state to support Gov. Ugwuanyi’s four-point agenda meant to transform the state into an international standard.

“I want our people to support Ugwuanyi so that he can continue his inclusive, dynamic and progressive style of governance.

“This will make good governance to trickle down to everybody, no matter how remote,’’ Okoye said.

Okoye said that the governor’s penchant for bringing people together and seeking peace had created conducive environment for trade and commerce to thrive in the state.