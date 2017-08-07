Gov. Ugwuanyi flags off reconstruction of Ekochin-Miliken Hill road …as Ngwo community endorses him for 2nd term

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday performed the flag-off ceremony for the reconstruction of the Ekochin-Ekeani-Miliken Hill- New Market road, by old Enugu–Onitsha expressway, in Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area, promising to remain steadfast in his resolve to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, despite the current economic challenges in the country.

The road project was among the major contracts awarded recently by the State Executive Council to improve the living standard of the people of the state and provide alternative route for motorists traveling through the popular Onitsha- 9th Mile-Enugu dual carriageway.

The flag-off ceremony was part of the activities of the civic reception in honour of Gov. Ugwuanyi by the Ngwo community in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the area in particular and in the state in general.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the leader of the Ngwo Leadership/Political Forum, Chief Dubem Onyia, stated that the step taken by Gov. Ugwuanyi to reconstruct the deplorable road was in keeping with the promise he made during the campaign, expressing joy that the governor has started to fulfill the promise.

“On behalf of Ngwo people, the ten villages of Ngwo, Ngwo Iri, we humbly invite you to flag off this road that will bring joy to the people, your subjects. Please, we are for you, come rain, come shine in all aspects of governance”, Chief Onyia said.

At the well attended and colourful civic reception, the people of Ngwo community unanimously endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi for re-election, declaring that “there is no vacancy in the Lion Building come 2019”.

Declaring their stance, Chief Onyia who thanked the governor for the numerous development projects in the area, such as “the Amankwo-Ameke – Amah Junction bypass; the 9th Mile Onitsha Express road bypass…” noted that “the people of Ngwo clan have every reason to echo that Gburugburu is working”.

He added that the governor has through the achievements, “not only rejuvenated the hope of the Ngwo man, but has also restructured the infrastructural deficit in Ngwo clan”, saying that “the chain effect of these projects will enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of our people, which explains the reason why our people have come out in droves to celebrate you”.

The highlights of the reception were a special prayer session for the governor by clergymen and conferment of a chieftaincy title of “Okaome II of Ngwo” by the traditional rulers of the ten communities of Ngwo Clan – an honour that was only conferred on the former Governor of the old Anambra State, late Chief C.C Onoh as “Okaome I of Ngwo”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in his remarks, appreciated the people of Ngwo for the honour done him, reassuring them of his commitment to their wellbeing and that of the people of the State at large.