Gov. Ugwuanyi has kept his social contract with Enugu people, says Sen. Utazi

The senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District in the Senate, Senator Chukwuka Utazi has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for keeping faith with the social contract he entered with the people of the state during his campaign in 2015.

Senator Utazi said that the feat, which has endeared the governor and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the people of the state, will guarantee the party’s landslide victory during the forthcoming Local Government Elections.

The senator who spoke at the grand finale of the PDP campaign in Udenu Local Government Area, expressed delight that the governor has been paying workers’ salaries regularly despite the economic recession in the country and “even when Enugu is a non-oil producing state”.

He added that Gov. Ugwuanyi was the first governor of the state to introduce and execute massive infrastructural projects across the three senatorial districts and 17 local government areas simultaneously, in line with his administration’s grassroots development initiatives.

The federal lawmaker further stated that the governor has brought peace and harmony among the political class in the state, which he said, was responsible for the accolades being poured on him by leaders of other political parties and the recent return of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Fidelis Okoro to the PDP.

Senator Utazi disclosed that the victory of the PDP at the November 4 council elections was assured, stressing that “the party is only celebrating peace and good governance entrenched by a governor who is humble, visionary and fears God”.

Speaking, Gov. Ugwuanyi who appreciated God for the successful campaign tour of the 17 Local Government Areas, also thanked the all the stakeholders of the party for their contribution and support as well as the existing peace in the state.

The governor assured that the PDP will win all the 17 chairmanship positions and 260 councillorship seats in the coming council elections, promising that more massive development projects will commence immediately after the rains.

The state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani praised God for the hitch-free campaign flag off, calling on the people of the state to come out en masse on November 4 to vote massively for candidates of the party.

He added that the PDP is the only party in the state that gurantees peace, development and participatory democracy.

Mother speakers, namely: Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; the member representing, Igbo Eze North/Udenu federal constituency, Hon.Dennis Agbo; a member of PDP Board of Trustees, Ambassador Justina Eze; Senator Fidelis Okoro; House member, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu; the state chairman of ALGON, Prince Cornelius Nnaji; Transition Committee Chairman of the Council, Hon. Innocent Eze; Dr. Festus Uzor; Hon. James Ugwu, among others, hailed Gov. Ugwuanyi’s outstanding achievements in office and also called on the people to vote for candidates of the PDP.