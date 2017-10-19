Gov. Ugwuanyi has united political leaders in Enugu, says Sen. Nwobodo

The former Governor of old Anambra State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Jim Nwobodo, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for uniting political leaders in the state irrespective of political divide, describing him as a leader with conscience and fear of God.

Sen. Nwododo spoke at his country home in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, when he joined other stakeholders and revered traditional rulers in the area to receive Gov. Ugwuanyi at the palace of HRH Igwe Anthony O. Okorie.

The governor was at the Igwe’s palace with members of the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 4 Local Government Elections, for the royal father’s blessing of the party’s candidates in the area.

The APC chieftain explained that he was at the event to welcome the governor because “Gov. Ugwuanyi is the governor of all political parties in Enugu State”, who has conscience, done so well in office and united everyone.

Senator Nwobodo also thanked the governor for the development projects the state government is executing in his community, especially the ongoing construction of a bridge.

The former senator added that he was glad that the era of hate speeches and bickering is gone in the state, stating that “Enugu State is safe because it is in the hands of God”

“I have come to welcome you and tell you that you’re good and I appreciate what you’re doing in Enugu State. You’re a different governor. I have been a governor. A governor who wants to lead well must be for all political parties.

“I’m here because Gov. Ugwuanyi is the governor of all the political parties. I don’t talk about the governor when it comes to politics because he has surprised everybody. He has done so well and has united everyone. He has conscience”, Senator Nwobodo said.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi who first appreciated God for his goodness, thanked Senator Nwobodo for his support and that of other leaders, such as Senator Ken Nnamani, assuring them of more development projects immediately after the rains.

Earlier in his remark, the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani noted that the party’s campaign train was at the Igwe’s palace to present the candidates of the PDP to the traditional rulers and seek the blessing of the royal fathers for success of the party at the forthcoming elections.