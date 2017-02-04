Gov. Ugwuanyi procures 76 laptops, others for magistrates

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday donated 76 laptops, 25 desktop computers and twenty printers, procured by his administration, to magistrates in the state to enhance service delivery and their productivity towards the dispensation of justice.

The items were also procured to replace the obsolete manual typewriters that had been in used in the state’s magistrate courts prior to the magnanimity of the governor.

Receiving the items at the Enugu High Court, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, who was represented by the Chief Registrar, Mrs. Ebele Egumgbe applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his vision and kind gesture to the judiciary.

She expressed delight at the commitment of the governor towards the welfare of the magistrates, and other public servants in the state despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, adding that the modern technological devices will improve their productivity and service delivery.

“Enugu State Governor is a rare leader. Despite the economic crunch in the country he has continued to improve the welfare of all, including magistrates in Enugu State in record time by distributing computers and other items to assist each and every one of them’’, She said.

The Chief Registrar, who distributed the devices to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Chief Judge, assured the governor of judicious use of the items for the purposes they were procured.

Earlier in her remark, the Chairman, Magistrate Association of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter, Mrs. Martha Aroh-Onuoha disclosed that the governor in his magnanimity approved funds for the procurement of the items in keeping with his campaign promise to reform the administration of justice in the state.

She equally thanked the governor for his continued support to the association and promised that the items will be put to use effectively.