Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to qualitative healthcare delivery

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated the commitment of his administration towards providing more qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare delivery to the people of the state, in line with its vision to make the state the choice destination for medical treatment in the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi spoke when he played host to the Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who was at the Government House, Enugu on a courtesy visit, in company with Heads of Federal Government Health institutions in the State.

The Minister was in Enugu on an oversight visit to all Federal Ministry of Health Facilities in the state to see for himself and seek ways of improving the facilities to serve the people as well as enhance the collaboration between the federal government and the state.

The governor who described the visit as “most pertinent and timely”, noted that it coincided with the efforts of his government to improve healthcare delivery in the state “particularly through the maintenance of strategic cooperation and collaboration with Federal Health Institutions and facilities in the state”.

He promised that his administration will continue to promote and lend firm support to the efforts by the federal government to upgrade the equipment and facilities as well as the services available in the affected institutions.

“On our own as a Government, we have taken steps to review the health policy of the state in order to ensure more efficiency and effectiveness. To this end, we are making efforts to upgrade, re-equip and reposition existing state health institutions including the ESUT Teaching Hospital”, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated.

Earlier in his speech, the Minister appreciated the governor for the warm reception and good governance in the state, and sought the collaboration and assistance of the state government towards the improvement of the federal government health facilities, which he said “provide very useful services that help all of us”.