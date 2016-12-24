LATEST NEWS
Gov. Ugwuanyi swears-in substantive Enugu Chief Judge - Nigerian celebrities reveal Christmas plans - No sane girl will ever send me nude pictures – Former Mr. Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubuese - Waje finds new love - Ebola vaccine ready soon - WHO - Players pay to play for national teams, says Amokachi - Why Buhari didn’t attend South-East economic, security summit— Presidency - Court freezes Patience Jonathan’s bank accounts - Fulani herdsmen abduct youth corps member, demand N15m ransom - Gov. Ugwuanyi presents N105bn budget to Enugu Assembly …pledges to complete ongoing projects, commence new ones

Gov. Ugwuanyi swears-in substantive Enugu Chief Judge

Posted by: The Citizen in Latest News December 24, 2016 0


Ifeanyi-Ugwuanyi-324x160

Enugu State governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday swore-in Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu as the new chief judge of Enugu State.

The appointment of Justice Emehelu who had been on acting capacity since October this year, was earlier confirmed by the Enugu State House of Assembly.

The swearing in of the chief judge was preceded by an administration of an oath by the Solicitor-general of the state, Victor Emeribe (Esq.)

Before her inauguration, Governor Ugwuanyi outlined the circumstances that led to her appointment, noting that this followed the suspension of the former Chief Judge of the state, retired Justice Innocent Umezulike by the Nigerian Judicial Council.

Acknowledging her impressive track records that necessitated her appointment and confirmation, Ugwuanyi pointed out that it is instructive she is the first female chief judge in the state.

“On behalf of government and the people of Enugu state, I most sincerely and happily congratulate Honourable Justice Emehelu on her appointment and wish her success in her assignment.”

In her response, Justice Emehelu described her appointment as an act of God and thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for the opportunity given to her to serve the state in that capacity.

She pledged to discharge her duties creditably and with the fear of God while urging the bar and bench to assist her in that direction.

Copyright © 2016 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.