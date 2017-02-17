LATEST NEWS
Gov. Ugwuanyi takes proactive measures against fire outbreak

In a bid to avert the ugly incident of what happened recently in Onitsha, Anambra State as a result of the fire outbreak from a fuel station, which affected some buildings, vehicles and other property worth millions of naira, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the State’s Fire Service at Otigba junction, Enugu, to ascertain its level of preparedness and efficiency in the event of any inferno or similar occurrence in the State.

Gov. Ugwuanyi arrived the State headquarters of the service at about 11am and was received by the state’s Divisional Fire Officer, Mr. Ambrose Okwor who took him round the premises for an on-the-spot assessment of the fire-fighting equipment and other facilities.

The governor noted that the unscheduled visit became imperative in view of the need to ensure that the service was prepared, efficient and well equipped for any kind of intervention whenever the need arises.

After a thorough inspection, Gov. Ugwuanyi made available some funds to the service to ensure that there is sufficient water supply in all the trucks stationed at the premises, saying that “we are here to make sure that everything is perfectly in order in line with our responsibility to protect the lives and property of the citizenry”.

Responding, Mr. Okwor who expressed surprise along with other staff on duty, thanked the governor for always thinking ahead for the wellbeing of the people of the state, which he said necessitated the prompt visit.

He also appreciated the governor for the contributions he made in support of the service and assured him that the body is ready in case of any emergency in the state.

It would be recalled that a fire outbreak recently occurred at DMGS roundabout, Onitsha, Anambra State and razed a filling station, 10 vehicles, 13 buildings and other property worth millions of naira.

The fire was said to have been caused by a petrol tanker loaded with fuel.

