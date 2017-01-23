Gov. Ugwuanyi to receive award on infrastructural development

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is among recipients of the Authority Newspapers Awards (2016) for Excellence and Good Governance.

Presenting the letter of notification of the Award for Excellence and Good Governance in the areas of Development and Infrastructure to the governor at the Government House Enugu, the Managing Director of the Authority Newspapers, Mr. Madu Onuorah said that the gesture was in recognition of the governor’s development strides in the state in the face of the daunting economic challenges in the country.

Mr. Onuorah added that the award was also seeks to honour Gov. Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership style anchored on good governance, fear of God and regard for the well-being of the people.

He stated that the governor is “one Governor who is not afraid of defending the interest of your people”, adding that his administration’s prompt fixing of federal roads in Enugu and provision of other critical infrastructure in the state stood him out as the most outstanding governor for the award.

“A trip round Enugu State shows your indelible imprints. It is all too glaring to be ignored. You’re not a man who goes for half measures. You are a man whom Nigeria needs at a time like this as you are the new face of the Nigerian spirit that won’t give up even in the face of challenges but opt for a noiseless but massive development of the State’s infrastructure”, Onuorah said.

The Managing Director also noted that the rate of development especially with regard to infrastructure in Enugu State in spite of the fact that Enugu is not an oil producing State “and therefore gets little from the Federation Account and do not have cluster of businesses and major urban centers like some surrounding States to tax to lift up the States IGR” equally informed his selection for the Award.

According to him, “it is still a surprise that with the developments going on here, Enugu is one of the few States in Nigeria to pay workers’ salaries as and when due, I understand, by the 25 of every month. We still don’t know how you do it especially in a country whose governance landscapes are filled with Governors who amass debt for their States and give reasons for failure. You’ve no time for excuses.

“This is the reason that we, The Authority newspapers, are honoring you with the Outstanding Governor of the Year 2016 on Development and Infrastructure.You are not used to giving excuses. Right from your first day in office, you rolled your sleeves to work and you are still working.”

In his response, Governor Ugwuanyi accepted the letter of notification, thanked the Management Team of the media organisation for the honour, dedicated the award to God and promised to remain committed to the development of the state and welfare of the people.