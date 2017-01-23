LATEST NEWS
Posted by: The Citizen in Photo News January 23, 2017 0


Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left), with the Managing Director, The Authority Newspapers, Mr. Madu Onuorah (2nd right); Executive Director, Publications and Services, Mr Joe Nwankwo (left); and Executive Director, Business Development,  Mr. Chuks Akunna (right), when the media organisation’s management team presented a letter of notification of Award for Excellence and Good Governance (development and infrastructure) to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

