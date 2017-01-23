Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left), with the Managing Director, The Authority Newspapers, Mr. Madu Onuorah (2nd right); Executive Director, Publications and Services, Mr Joe Nwankwo (left); and Executive Director, Business Development, Mr. Chuks Akunna (right), when the media organisation’s management team presented a letter of notification of Award for Excellence and Good Governance (development and infrastructure) to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme during the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, yesterday
January 22, 2017
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), conferring with the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, during the workers’ Opening of Year Prayer Rally at the state Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday
January 17, 2017