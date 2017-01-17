Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), conferring with the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, during the workers’ Opening of Year Prayer Rally at the state Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday
Previous: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, when Honourable members led by their Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (3rd right) paid him (governor) a New Year visit, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday
January 17, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State during the laying of wreaths in honour of fallen heroes to mark the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Cerebration at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday
January 15, 2017