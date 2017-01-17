LATEST NEWS
Prisons Comptroller harps on discipline among officers - Heritage Bank repositions for greater efficiency - Senate suspends opposition to Abuja airport closure - Enugu Workers commend Gov. Ugwuanyi for exemplary leadership …as govt releases list of 1000 newly-engaged teachers - Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, when Honourable members led by their Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (3rd right) paid him (governor) a New Year visit, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), conferring with the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, during the workers' Opening of Year Prayer Rally at the state Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday - Boko Haram a godless group, says Buhari ...as suicide bomber kills professor, 4 others in UNIMAID - FG, BBOG comb Sambisa Forest for Chibok girls - Reps reject N305/dollar exchange rate for 2017 Budget - Electricity: Power sector loses N10.33bn in 8 days

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), conferring with the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, during the workers’ Opening of Year Prayer Rally at the state Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday

