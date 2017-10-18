Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the member representing Awgu /Aninri /Oji River federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tobi Okechukwu (middle), and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bambo Nigeria Limited, Engr. Jonathan Ivoke, during the flag-off of the N358 million urbanization project at Mgbowo junction (Aki N’ Ukwa), Awgu Local Government Area, yesterday.