Governors to pay salaries, arrears with second tranche of Paris Club loan refunds

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said salaries and arrears will be paid after they have received the second tranche of the Paris Club fund.

According to TheCable Online, this was made known in a statement issued by the spokesman for the forum, Abdulrazque Bello-Barkindo, on Friday.

The statement read, “The 36 governors last night resolved to offset the backlog of salaries and pension arrears owed civil servants in the country as soon as the next tranche of payment from the Paris-London Club loan refunds are made.

“This decision was arrived at in Abuja at a meeting hosted on Thursday night by the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum/governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar at his Maitama residence.

“The governors met in anticipation of the release of the other half of the Paris-London Club refund which has been gratuitously approved for payment by the Acting President Yemi Osibanjo. The funds are expected to hit the states’ accounts within the month.

“The governors who are aware of agitation over the non-payment of the backlog of salaries and pension arrears and the precarious predicament of the Nigerian worker, deliberated on the matter and concluded that in order to set the country on the path of growth, something immediate must be done to ameliorate workers’ plight by offsetting the backlog of their pay and emoluments.

“We all agreed that a substantial amount from the next tranche of the Paris-London refunds be used in the settlement of workers’ salary and pension arrears.”