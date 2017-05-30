GTBank Principal’s Cup final holds today

Former champions Government Senior College, Agege, battle Isale Eko Grammar School, Lagos Island, in the female final of the Season 8 of the GTBank-Lagos State Principal’s Cup on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

In the male category, Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School take on Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun. Both schools are hoping to win the competition for the first time.

Organisers say the final games are meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Lagos State.

The competition has produced exciting talents both at country and club levels such as Stephen Odey, the current leading goal scorer in the Nigerian Professional Football League, who was discovered in the 2012 edition of the tournament where he emerged the Most Valuable Player and captained his former school, Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege, to victory.