gtbank-rewards-customer-with-porsche-car

December 23, 2016


Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has announced its customer, Abdulkareem Buhari, as the winner of the GTBank Porsche 911 car in a draw for its platinum banking customers.

The GTBank Porsche 911 Giveaway was part of the bank’s rewards for its platinum banking customers, a niche segment that enjoys premium products and dedicated services such as access to personal banking lounges, fast track banking services, Platinum MasterCards and specialised Credit Facilities as well as higher transaction limits on alternative channels.

Abdulkareem, a trader in Kaduna, won the brand new Porsche 911 Carrera after a raffle draw held on Wednesday at the Corporate Head Office of GTBank in Lagos.

“I am incredibly excited and immensely grateful to GTBank for such an amazing gift,” enthused Abdulkareem as he received the keys to his new Porsche.

In his remark, Managing Director of GTBank, Mr Segun Agbaje said: “The GTBank Porsche 911 Giveaway Draw is our special way of expressing our utmost gratitude to our customers for making our success possible,” said Mr. Agbaje. He further stated that, “As a bank that’s committed to creating memorable experiences, we are excited at how happy we have made one of our most loyal customers and we will continue to ensure that our customers the excellent service and best in-class financial solutions that they deserve.”

