GTBank sponsors soccer camp for students, coaches

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc is sponsoring 40 outstanding young talents discovered at its football tournaments as well as 60 school coaches on an all-expense paid intensive player development and coach-training programme tagged Camp GTBank.

Camp GTBank is a football and educational development initiative designed to train and develop outstanding talents discovered at the GTBank football tournaments, which include the GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup, GTBank-Ogun State Principals Cup and the GTBank Masters Cup.

The camp, which began on Monday in Lagos, ends on August 28. The eight-day residential camp features renowned coaches such as Augustine Eguavoen, ex-coach of the Super Eagles, Jolomi Atune, coach of the U-15 Future Eagles and Ajuma Ottache, the only female coach of a professional male team in Nigeria, amongst others.

Managing Director/CEO, GTBank, Segun Agbaje, said, “Given the amazing talents shortlisted for this programme and the quality of the coaches overseeing their development, I am confident that Camp GTBank will be a platform for the emergence of professional footballers who will go on to have very successful careers. This goes to the heart of our sports education initiative, which is aimed at actively engaging the youths through sports whilst identifying, nurturing and grooming young football talents.”

He added, “At GTBank, we will continue to invest massively in youth development through education and sports in order to help more youths actualise their dreams and to also grow their personal confidence and make them become better team players.”