Gunmen kidnap federal lawmaker in Kaduna

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Takai/Sumaila federal constituency in Kano State, Honourable Garba Durbunde was reported to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Durbunde was said to have been abducted at Jere – Abuja Road in Kaduna State on his way from Kano to Abuja on Tuesday at about 5:00pm.

The Kano State government in a statement confirmed the incident, saying the lawmaker was abducted by 5:00pm on Tuesday.

Kano State Information Commissioner, Mallam Garba Mohammed who signed the statement said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, was shocked about the incident, especially at this period of Ramadan.

The statement called on the police and other security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the lawmaker.

The Kaduna State police command could not confirm the incident when contacted as its spokesman, ASP Aliyu Usman promised to get back to our reporter.