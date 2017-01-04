Hackers target WhatsApp users

Indications have emerged that hackers are now stealing people’s bank details by sending files over the messaging service, WhatsApp.

The hackers’ strategy is designed in a way that once opened (WhtasApp), the documents can gather sensitive information from users, including online banking details.

According to a report, the virus has been disguised as a Microsoft Excel files to deceive the unsuspecting WhatsApp users.

So far, indications have shown that the cyber criminals have only targeted WhatsApp users in India and other countries. They send files disguised as coming from the Indian National Defence Academy, NDA, or the National Investigation Agency, NIA).

“The two files are–’NDA-ranked-8th-toughest-College-in-the-world-to-get-into.xls’ and ‘NIA-selection-order-.xls’.

However, it was learned that there is the potential for the hack to be replicated in other countries.

The two files were said to have been designed to look like they have come from the Indian National Defence Academy (NDA) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“As these two organisations are very popular and known within the country and abroad and there is a curiosity to know more about them, it is possible that it may affect the mobile phones of people interested in these subjects,” said Indian officials.

‘However, it has been analysed that the men and women in defence, paramilitary and police forces could be the target groups,” they said.

They added the information has been shared with these security forces so the troops and officers are alerted against this virus.