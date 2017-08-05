Henty leads Videoton charge for Europa league spot

By Akeem Busari

Nigerian striker, Ezekiel Henty, is optimistic that his Hungarian side, Videoton FC will cross the final hurdles to qualify for the league stages of 2017/2018 EUFA Europa football competition, when it tackles Partizan.

Videoton eliminated French side Girondins Bordeaux 1-0 in the second leg after earlier losing 1-2 away in the third qualifying round to move to the next stage on 2-2 aggregate.

Henty who recently joined the Hungarian giants from Qatar has been impressive in the two matches he has played so far for the team.

In the second leg, the former AC Milan forward was a constant threat to the French side’s defence. And in the later stages of the game, the fast paced attacker wriggled his way into the opponent’s box only for his shot to be deflected off the target.

Henty was roundly lauded by his team mates for his performance,as he also promised to put in his best always to ensure Videoton picked a spot in the group stages.