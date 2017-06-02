Heritage Bank, GTA host 500 pupils for Children’s’ Day celebrations

No fewer than 500 pupils participated in the Heritage Bank Plc-GTA Communications Limited Children Day Celebrations organised for 20 primary and secondary schools in different parts of Lagos State over the weekend.

Apart from the exited pupils and students who trooped out to participate in the celebrations, the event, held at Ronnie Event Centre at the Agege, also had in attendance parents, teachers, proprietors and proprietresses of the schools that took part.

In her remarks at the event, Chinenyenwa Ozoemena, Financial Literacy Analyst, Heritage Bank said as a timeless wealth partner in Nigeria, Heritage Bank considered the platform as a veritable one through which it could educate the participants about financial literacy.

Ozoemena explained that the importance of financial literacy cannot be overemphasised as it is essential to the young and the old.

She said even the children present needed basic knowledge about activities of banks in the country.

She therefore, engaged the pupils and students with questions that bother on Financial Literacy in order to arouse their curiosity. Among the questions asked are: If you have N20, what will you do with it; what do people do in a bank; Name two types of bank account you know; and what is the name of Nigeria’s currency?

Besides, Ozoemena explained that Heritage Bank would be happy to partner with the schools represented at the occasion. She said: “We are here to partner with you and with your business. Heritage Bank has various banking solutions that can be deployed to grow your business even beyond your imagination. We do what is called business advising.”

According to her, record keeping is essential to the growth of any business adding that Heritage Bank has an enviable record keeping system that can effectively back up their businesses wherever it may be situated in the country.

For the children, who would like to be successful entrepreneurs, Ozoemena disclosed that Heritage Bank has specific banking solutions that are meant to nurture them to maturity.

In her welcome remarks, Mrs. Gbemisola Abdul-Olatunbosun, CEO, GTA Communications; commended Heritage Bank and the schools represented at the event. She expressed optimism that the financial literacy experience that the children would gain would surely add value to them and also help to shape their understanding about life.

Although, GTA Communications has been organising Children Day celebrations since five years now, Abdul-Olatunbosun said with the Heritage Bank’s involvement this year, the content is more enriched. With that, she stated, the participants would benefit more.

Among the pupils whose presence was visible at the event is Ossai Samuel, a JSS2 pupil from Bishop Kola Onaolapo Memorial College who played saxophone to entertain the audience.