Heritage Bank sponsors Bukas & Joints TV show

Heritage Bank of Nigeria Plc has in its bid to promote local foods and strengthen the domestic market, sponsored Season-3 of Bukas & Joints, hosted by Olisa Adibua, a media practitioner.

The launch of the screening of the Season-3 television food show in Lagos was organised by Biola Alabi Media, the producers of the programme.

The Season-3 was screened in Enugu in the Southeast and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In the Southeast, the local bukas that the production team visited include Ntachi-Osa Canteen, in the New Haven of Enugu, Emily Restaurant and New Berries Park while in Abuja, they were Bean Bag located at Ramaya Royal Park on Ahmadu Bello Way, Iyo Oyo Kitchen based in Wuye and a Kilishi joint located in Area 1 Garden in Garki, Abuja.

Mr. Fela Ibidapo, Group Head, Corporate Communications of Heritage Bank, said the bank was proud to be associated with the programme in order to promote local foods and strengthen the domestic market.

He hinted that since indigenous food is part of our heritage, the bank will continue to chart a path forward to increasing local food production and processing, while supporting job growth and healthy communities. He assured that the bank would continue to support the programme and also others that relate to the Nigerian heritage. Speaking on his experience on the new season, Adibua said the whole essence of the show was that through that the travels and discoveries exposed them to the lifestyles of the people they meet in some cities.