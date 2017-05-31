House raid: Whistle-blower lands in jail over false tip on Ekweremadu

An Abuja Magistrate Court has remanded one Ahmed Echoda in prison for allegedly providing false information to the police in connection with the raid on the house of Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Echoda was arraigned yesterday for allegedly misleading the Nigerian Police with information that led to the raid on Friday.

Although the one-count charge indicated two defendants, only Echoda was present in court to take his plea.

According to the charge, the men Echodo and Maiwada Adamu were accused of conspiring to falsely inform the office of the IGP that Ekweremadu’s residence at number 10 Ganges Street, Maitama, Abuja and occupied by Oliver Ogenyi is being maintained and used for criminal activities, such as the maintenance of arms and ammunitions.

Echodo pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, Umar Kagarko subsequently ordered that he be remanded in prison pending ruling on his bail application fixed for June 5.

Ekweremadu on Saturday said his official Guest House in Maitama, Abuja was raided by the Police on Friday.

The deputy senate president commended the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris for prosecuting the false whistle blower.