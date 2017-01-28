Humblesmith features Timaya in new single

Highlife sensation, Humblesmith, drops the remix to one of his smashing singles, ‘Boogati.

The new song features Timaya.

There is definitely no slowing down for the Osinachi crooner in 2017 as he drops this new single just days after releasing the new Lagos anthem, ‘Beautiful Lagos’, which even caught the attention and admiration of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

He went on to privately present the song to the governor.

The musician has featured top acts such as Davido, Phyno, Flavour and Harrysong in his past songs but on this one he features the Egbere Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya. ‘Boogati’ remix is a dance-hall track that prevents legs from staying idle as the sound is impossible to ignore.

Humblesmith, who is also known as the Golden Prince of Africa recently had a photoshoot with the legendary photographer, TY Bello. Tongues have been asking what he is up to with all of these. The young musician is just busy working hard for his fans.

Humblesmith is signed to N-TYZE Entertainment and all he wants to do in 2017 is give his fans good music and make them happy. – Thisday.