I can get any woman I want – Big Sheff

Nigerian rapper, Big Sheff, is the son of music legends, Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni and Kollington Ayinla.

The rapper nicknamed Nigeria’s Rick Ross, who is a graduate of Public Administration talk’s on career, growing up, women and his latest single, ‘Careless’.

How many singles have you released to date?

I have six singles. They are In a Minute, PMF, Blowing Money, Fast Category, Gentle Lady remix and Careless.

What message were you portraying in ‎Careless?

The title says it all. In an industry where you have people hating on you, the track is simply saying that whatever situation you find yourself, just keep doing what you know how to do best and careless about people’s opinions and stay focused. You know, internet bullies just insult you and your family and it can be annoying but the best thing is just to ignore them and face your business. I don’t like everybody and I don’t expect everybody to like me so if you don’t like me that is not enough reason for you to insult me.

When is your album going to be released?

Not yet, I am still building my brand and creating awareness about my sound. I am not going to bring out an album when my fans and I are not ready for it.

When did you start writing songs?

I started at the age of 10. I remember whenever I returned from school I gave my compositions to mum. I didn’t know I had the talent but I just loved music. Mum bought me a piano and then I won the award for Best Rapper in secondary school. I recorded my first single in 2005 but mum was like ‘no, you must have your first degree before going into music.’

When was your first major stage performance?

(Laughter) That was before the name Big Sheff came into existence. I performed with my mum at a Benson & Hedges concert. I pray nobody finds that video anywhere. I could remember we performed with great musicians like Olive De Coquet and Femi Kuti. I wasn’t doing music then but I composed the song mum performed.

Who do you look up‎ to in the industry?

Aside my parents I am a big fan of 50 Cent’s. I like Rick Ross as well. I have a lot of people I look up to in Nigeria. Not long ago I was listening to Soyoyo by Musiliu Aruna Ishola. I also like Olamide.

Do you use your size to intimidate people?

It has a lot of advantages and disadvantages but most times it helps me get things done quicker. Sometimes, people think I am older than I am. At social gathering, most times they offer me a seat on the high table (laughter).

Would you describe yourself as romantic?

Only a girl that I have been with can tell you that.

How are babes warming up to your size?

Some girls love strictly big guys while some don’t do big guys at all. Honestly, I have not had issues with girls because of my size. No one has ever told me ‘I can’t date you because of your size.’

Are you crushing on any female artiste?

No, none for now.

Are you willing to mingle?

Yes (laughter) I am very ready to mingle. ‎

What kind of girls attract you?

‎A pretty face is key. I don’t mind if she is chubby, fat or slim but she must have a pretty face and all that stuff about being God fearing will surely come up later.

Has there ever been anytime you were mistaken for American rapper, Rick Ross?

Yes, at the beginning it was fun but I prefer it when people refer to me as Big Sheff. When he came to Nigeria in 2012 I met him and we did a video together. Even his entire team was surprised and it was funny because we were actually putting on the same colour of pants and shoes. It was only our tops that were different. Even the Nigerian guys on set kept on saying ‘this must be his younger brother and area boys tried extorting money from me but I spoke Yoruba to them. They were so shocked they let me be.

Why is it that you don’t have tattoos and piercing on your body like your counterparts?

Now that is not something I am into though I am not against people doing it but it’s not just me to wear tattoos.

But you like Jewelry a lot…

Yes I do and that is because I can take them off but I can’t take off tattoos whenever I feel like.

Is it because of your Islamic background?

No, it has nothing to do with my religion. It is just preference. I love jewelry ‎but not tattoos. I remember when I was in High school I used to save up to buy jewelery. I will save for like a week and go without food. At a point I had like 10 necklaces and then one day, I came back from school and mum was like ‘how many chains did you wear to school.’ She ended up seizing all my chains. So you see I have always loved jewelry.

How do you relax?

I play video games and I eat. I hardly go clubbing and my social life is zero. I only go out if I have shows or interviews.

Considering your size, how do you get the energy to perform on stage? Do you take stimulants?

There was a day I had a stage performance and it was dynamite! Mum came along with one of her friends and she was like ‘I know Sheriff but I have never see him smoke or takes alcohol before’ and her friend said ‘are you sure he doesn’t do all these when you are not there.’ And mum was like ‘I know my son, he doesn’t drink.’ I neither drink nor smoke. I get my high from the crowd whenever I perform. ‎

‎You did Gentle Lady remix with mum`, do you plan to do any with dad too?

Definitely but not pretty soon and I am not going to tell you which of his songs I will remix because I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag.

How close are you to your dad?

We are pretty close.

Is he in support of your career as well?

Definitely. When he calls me it is always like my friend is calling me. And then sometimes he says ‘my friends see you television. I am very proud of you but they keep asking me, what you are eating? I speak to him all the time but of course, I am closer to my mum.

Whenever you come across people and they ask you, ‘what are you eating,’` how do you feel?

I feel nothing, I have been hearing that since I was a child so I am used to it. I have never been slim all my life.

Do you prefer your stature like this or do you want to slim down?

Health is wealth. There are so many that are not as big as I am but are not as healthy as I am. People slump and die it could be that it has nothing to do with their weight. I was bigger than this before but I had to cut down and I am still cutting down.

Talking about marriage, when are the wedding bells going to ring?

I don’t know-o. It is not in my plans for now. In fact, it is not on my top 100-to-do-list. I don’t even have a girl friend for now so marriage is not in my plans at all.

So, are you a play boy?

No, I m not-o. I am a single boy who is ready to mingle (laughter).

Are you a virgin?

What! (laughter) Okay, yes!

Where do you see yourself in the next 10 years?

My plan is to be as big as my mum and even bigger. She has been in the industry for over 40 years and still very relevant. – Culled from The Sun.