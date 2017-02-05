LATEST NEWS
NANS to go ahead with protest despite Tuface withdrawal - I didn't say Buhari’s ‘return hampered by faulty aircraft’ - Lai Mohammed - Pres. Buhari extends vacation - Anglican Church honours Ugwuanyi on good governance …as cleric applauds governor's punctuality to functions - Travellers rush to board U.S. flights as Judge blocks Trump ban - 25 girls die as suicide bombers in January - TuFace cancels protest amid security concerns - James Ibori arrives in Nigeria - FG to raise bonds to offset debts to states over federal roads ...as Gov. Ugwuanyi seeks N25bn refund - NYSC: Ekiti governor asks fed govt to increase corps members’ allowance to N50,000

I didn’t say Buhari’s ‘return hampered by faulty aircraft’ – Lai Mohammed

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines February 5, 2017 0


Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that the reports attributed to him on the extension of President Buhari’s vacation in London was fake and not true.

The Minister denied ever speaking to anybody on the matter and that he did not say that ‘President’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft.

The minister’s statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, his Special Assistance reads thus:

‘Our attention has been drawn to a report quoting the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as saying the President’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft.

‘The Minister has not spoken to anyone on the issue of the President’s return, hence this report is another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news and should be disregarded.’

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.