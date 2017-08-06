I never budget N9.1bn for new lodge in Lagos —Gov Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has denied planning to build a new lodge for the state government in Lagos at N9.1bn.

Emmanuel clarified the issue in Uyo on Saturday while speaking with journalists.

There has been anger over the proposed new lodge, especially with the current economic recession.

The governor said the “rumour” was the handiwork of some persons who, according to him, habitually concoct spurious stories against his administration.

He stated that N1.2bn and not N9.1bn was provided for the lodge in the 2017 budget.

“Let me correct one mistake: a budget is a public document. It is only when people try to change what is in the public document that it is mischief. What we have in the budget is a paltry N1.2bn. Let me say, there can only be one governor at a time and God gives a right vision to the right leader at a point in time.

“I think at this moment, I need to let people who may not know to understand that as of today, Akwa Ibom has lots of fine property in Lagos.

“Let me also say that you can’t have such assets and allow them to waste. They are supposed to generate returns, but there are certain conditions you must meet to get maximum returns.

“Some people misquoted the whole thing, asking if we had finished building Akwa Ibom, and if not, why Lagos?” he stated.

The governor explained that for assets belonging to the state to yield good returns, they must be put in proper condition.

According to him, a good businessman chases money wherever it is and brings it to develop where he wants to develop.

Adding that “I did not put those assets there. They are in the name of Akwa Ibom. Please, allow us to put the assets to a level that can yield returns. This is a time when states are governed by ideas. We don’t have much money but we need ideas because it is only people with ideas that will make the difference.”