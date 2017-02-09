I speak with the president daily; he only needs prayers – Buhari’s sister, Hajiya Rakiya

Hajiya Rakiya, the only surviving elder sister of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that she speaks with the President on daily basis, appealing to Nigerians to continue to pray for the well being of the President, instead of spreading rumours about his health.

During an interview with newsmen in Daura, Katsina state, the 84-year-old said the president needed the prayers of every Nigerian for him to succeed in the task of addressing the problems facing the nation.

She said President Buhari being a mortal is bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his Creator wishes’’.

She said she speaks with the president every day since his departure to London on his annual leave and he is in high spirit.

“I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him every day,” Rakiya popularly called Amadodo said. She said while in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with him every ten hours”

“We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992 but Buhari was her last born” she said.

A cross section of the people in the ancient city, who spoke with newsmen, said they were dismayed with some Nigerians, spreading unfounded rumours about the president’s health.

Alhaji Abdulman Daura, the Northwest organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the rumoured death and state of health of the president as baseless and unfounded.

Daura said Buhari is in good health and is only conducting a routine medical checkup in the United Kingdom.

He advised the opposition to always be constructive and avoid campaign of hate and calumny, adding that it is only God that gives health and takes life.

Similarly, Alhaji Aminu Na-Dari, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari said he has also been in constant touch with the president since his departure and their conversation did not in anyway indicate that he is having any health challenge.

He said the current economic hardship was not caused by the present administration. On the contrary, the Buhari government has been working hard to remedy the situation.

A group of students of the School of Health Technology Daura described the rumour as unfortunate and asked the National Association of Nigerian Students to issue a statement condemning the rumour.

Aminu Mohammed, the spokesperson of the students,called on Nigerians to always think and act positive,stressing Buhari has started the reform of correcting the ills of this nation and corruption was now fighting back.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation and safe return of Mr president.

Alhaji Salisu Haro, the information officer of Daura Local Government Area also told pressmen that the local council was conscious of the rumour, stressing it was a mere political gimmick fabricated by enemies of progress.

He said the local government has collaborated with the Daura Emirate council to find out the true situation.

“Our findings revealed that Mr president was doing very well and there is nothing to fear”, he said. – Vanguard.