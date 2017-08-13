I want to go to heaven, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obansanjo on Saturday at Apostolic Faith Church said he wants to go heaven and longs to sing among the heavenly host.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria Obasanjo made this remark during the 2017 Camp Meeting Concert by Apostolic Faith Church Choir and Orchestral at the Camp Ground Igbesa in Ogun State.

He said, “You have to be fully prepared for the second coming of our Lord, there is no compromise.

“I have a friend who will always say that when we get to heaven, we will be exhausted praising God and it will be like a prison and very boring.

“But with what I have seen by the choir this afternoon, I will want to go to heaven and join the host to sing.

“If this is an example of what praising God in heaven will be like, then I want to be part of it. If what I have seen here is an indication of how heaven will be, I will like go to heaven.

“Jesus Christ came to the world to show us the way to salvation and eternal life. We have a good heritage and we have everything to be proud of.”

Obasanjo said God could not fix Nigeria except Nigerians invite God into their lives collectively and individually.

“We have a lot of things wrong with this country, if all Nigerians are sincere.

“Nigeria can be fixed by God but we have to invite Him into our lives. What we have to do about this country is in our hands.

“Gods grace abounds when we do not abuse it,” he said.

The District Superintendent, Apostolic Faith, West Africa, Rev. Adebayo Adeniran, said that only tolerance, peaceful coexistence and harmonious living among Nigerians, irrespective of religious and political differences, could lead to meaningful development.