Ifeanyi Ubah regains freedom from DSS detention

The Chairman and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has just been released from detention by the DSS unconditionally.

Ubah who has maintained his innocence from the onset was detained for over two months over issues relating to a business dispute between his firm, Capital Oil and the NNPC.

The NNPC had accused Ubah of diverting its product in his tank farm amounting to N11billion. An accusation Ubah denied and countered providing proves that the NNPC was not sincere with its position against Capital Oil.

Ubah, a distinguished businessman and politician through an official letter from his firm confirmed that he had a face-off with the government-owned firm, NNPC over unpaid and overdue debt amounting to over N16billion owed Capital oil.

The NNPC surprisingly involved the DSS when Ubah paid himself N11Billion out of the N16billion owed him from products stored on his Apapa tank farm by the NNPC.

A simple issue of counterbalancing resulted in an undue detention of the victim and abuse of state powers by the NNPC and the DSS.

In a rather dramatic turnout, Ubah was arrested and detained without being charged by the DSS and with no clear evidence of wrongdoing on his side. A move many have referred to as lawless and autocratic.

He was later granted an order for unconditional release by a Lagos high court. The order was disrespected by the DSS which continued to detain him against legal grounds.

His arrest was followed by an unfair media trial orchestrated to tarnish his good name.

Calls from many quarters of the Labour Congress and several arms of the petroleum marketers of Nigeria for a diplomatic resolution were overlooked by the DSS during his detention. – Agency report.