Igbo Etiti council workers extol Agbo’s leadership qualities

The workers of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State have extolled the leadership qualities of the council’s Transition Chairman, Hon. Malachy Agbo.

The workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), made the commendation during their end-of-year and Christmas celebrations party at the council headquarters in Ogbede, at which they presented a live cow gift to the council boss.

According to the union Chairman, Comrade Thomas Obeta, the workers chose that way, which he described as a token, to show the Chairman how much they appreciated his leadership qualities.

“The Chairman has repeatedly proved that it is possible to lead and see to the welfare of the workers, which has been his number one priority since assuming office, in this period of economic challenges that faces the country. The workers therefore have to reciprocate with this little gesture; to let him know that we appreciate and thus should continue with his good works”, Obeta explained.

On his part, the immediate past Chairman of the union who is currently a member of the State executive council, Comrade Charles Nwelem extolled the virtues of Agbo and strongly posited that the council boss merited the honour in every way.

He said, “We should give honour to whom honour and recognition are due. This celebration cum appreciation is well deserved. His commitment to workers is not what is to be glossed over. Whoever is doing well should be commended. The union is not only good at condemning bad leadership. Agbo, despite the state of the economy has been transparent, committed and forthright with the workers welfare. He is good and this fact must be stated.”

Many of the workers who took their turns to speak at the event were united in their bright assessment of the administration.

They said the workers’ response to any administration was the true barometer of assessment of such leadership.

They said the world had to know Agbo was a good leader his workforce appreciated very much.

They spoke of his open door policy and how he carried them along in everything the council did; especially with regards to allocations which he made open and regularly requested their inputs to determine council transactions.

They also appreciated the regular celebration of the workers’ birthdays and testified to how such gestures boosted their morale and sense of worth.

The council boss, who was represented by the Council’s Head of Personnel Management, Mrs Ugoamaka Okafor, expressed surprise at the gesture of the workers.

He, however, thanked them and promised to continue to uphold all that was good and needed to make the council and its people better.

“I am truly humbled by this and I thank them so much. I am simply doing my job. After all, I am neither working alone nor for myself. So, the workers are very important partners through which we impact the people. We are not supposed to ignore or take them for granted. Meanwhile, we will continue to give our total commitment to working for the common good of all. That is the only way to justify the confidence His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the workaholic governor of the state, reposed on us. And don’t forget we are all taking these cues from him. We cannot just do otherwise”, Agbo said.