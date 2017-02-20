Igboeze South PDP stakeholders celebrate recent court judgements

An expanded meeting of Igboeze South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government executives, Ward Chairmen and stakeholders which held on Saturday celebrated the twin victories of Enugu State PDP in the recent judgements of the Supreme Court and Federal Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The Caretaker Chairman, Dr Fidelis Odo, in his opening speech commenced the celebration with a call for three hearty cheers for the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

According to him, the meeting is to rejoice for the victory and strengthen the party especially at the ward level where everyone ultimately belongs.

He also extolled the diligence of Tagbo Ogara Esq. and promised encouragement from the council as it related to the pending case of Igboeze South West.

Attendees included Rt Hon. Ero Ukweze, Hon Vitus Okechi, Hon Emeka Madu, Hon Edith Ugwanyi, Hon. Cyprian Omeye, Hon. Chuks Ugwoke, Hon. Sunday Ajogwu, Hon. Bene Ukweze and all supervisors.

Others included Honourables Chris Omeje, Okey Eze, Dominic Ezema, Fidelis Onyishi, Felix Amoke, Sunday Omeje.

The meeting unanimously agreed to be consistent in prayers for God-sent Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon Dr Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi.

Excuses were also accepted from Dr. Pat Asadu and Chief Ikeje Asogwa who were on assignments in Lagos and Port Harcourt respectively; Prof Ikenna Omeje who was indisposed; Emma and Emeka Ishiwu who were burying their 113-year-old late mother.